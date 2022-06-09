21 fishing captains from Cameron County are among the best in the world

Special to the PRESS

The Angler’s Choice Award is announced annually by FishingBooker, the world’s largest website for booking fishing trips. This exclusive recognition honors charter operators who went above and beyond for their customers by focusing on customer service, reliability, and fishing trip quality.

Out of nearly 6,000 captains who partner with FishingBooker, around 1,200 were recognized for their excellence within the sportfishing industry, and Cameron County is home to 21 of them.

To be eligible for the award, the charter operators had to meet the following criteria:

• At least 7 verified reviews with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars

• Low cancellation rate, below 30%

• Above 90% response rate to booking requests

Cameron County is Texas’ second most successful county in terms of Angler’s Choice wins, right after Galveston County. The place that particularly stands out is South Padre Island. In fact, it’s a location with the second highest percentage of Angler’s Choice winners in the Lone Star State. Here is the entire top 5 list:

