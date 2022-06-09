Open Mic Night provides forum for local poets

Special to the PRESS

Poets take note: Karma Coffee and Books will be holding its first poetry open mic night on Thursday, June 16. The event, Beats with Books, will provide a forum for local poets to “share their work in an open, art-minded atmosphere,” said event coordinator, Dalton Swink.

The event is free to the public and open to any audience members wanting to enjoy the work of spoken-word artists. Sign-up for participating poets starts at 6:30 p.m. on the day of the event.

“This is an event we’ve been wanting to hold for some time now, and we’ve seen interest from patrons at the shop and around the community that is very encouraging,” said Swink. “Beats with Books is a much-needed chance for local artists to express themselves.”

Karma Coffee and Books will be extending its hours of operation for the event, which starts at 7 p.m. The shop’s full menu of coffee, pastries and Boba tea will be available during the performances. Additional refreshments will be provided.

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!