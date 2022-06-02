By STEVE HATHCOCK

Editor’s note: Moments in Time is a collection of published briefs that highlight the history of the Rio Grande Valley. Hathcock is a local historian.

Something to Chew On

A gentleman, whose name we do not care to mention, was robbed night before last night. Strange but true, he was robbed of his teeth, for which he paid Doctor Estabrook $140. He took out his gold plate, with an attachment of 14 porcelain teeth, and put them in a tumbler of water, retired, slept, woke up, but his teeth were gone.

It is unnecessary to add that he sent, not only for his breakfast, but for the dentist.

Moral. Keep your teeth in your mouth. (Daily Ranchero June 1865)

Many A Lady

Is beautiful, all but her skin; and nobody has ever told her how easily it is to put beauty on the skin. Beauty on the skin is Magnolia Balm. (Advertisement):

