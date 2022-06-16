Berry Divine Acai Bowl opens on South Padre Island

By KREIG KOHL

Special to the PRESS

On Thursday, June 9, South Padre Island held the ribbon cutting ceremony for one of its newest establishments. Berry Divine Acai Bowls, pronounced Ahh-sigh-eee, opened its doors at the start of spring break 2022, though the grand opening event was held June 9.

The proprietors of the eatery, Todd Shreve and Fernanda Durlene, are new to the area and were excited to open their newest location.

The two came to the Island from Arizona, as they were seeking a place where they could drive to with their dogs. As Shreve put it, “We pulled out a map and said why not here?”.

Arriving at the beginning of February, they explored the Island and Durlene wanted to get something healthy to eat but near the beach.

Not finding exactly what they were looking for, the two decided that they could provide a valuable, nutritious, and delicious service to the area by opening one of their quick service restaurants.

Not being newcomers to running a restaurant, as they have five locations in Arizona, they began looking for property, and within a single day bought both their house and the property where the eatery is located.

They were referred to the defunct Red Mango establishment and purchased the location on the same day that they visited. Within six days of the purchase Shreve had converted it to their specifications. Moving two employees from their Sedona, Arizona, branch to the Island they managed to close on their house and open the restaurant the day before spring break began.

