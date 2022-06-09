Port Isabel Summer Health Program begins

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

This Monday PIISD got its 2022 Summer Health Recreational Initiative program up and running.

The program is being held at the High School for incoming 7th graders to 12th graders and runs from Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. during June 6 – 23 and July 11 – 28.

The program will consist of strength and conditioning by utilizing different types of activities such as weightlifting, circuit training and conditioning exercises.

There will also be indoor and outdoor sport-specific recreational games for all students attending. The sports include basketball, football, volleyball and more.

In regards to the program, coach John Calvillo said, “It’s going very good.” He counted about 30 students in the first day. But coach Calvillo expects more to join the program as the week progresses. A total of 86 students participated in last year’s health program.

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!