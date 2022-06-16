Coast Guard medevacs woman from charter fishing vessel

Special to the PRESS

The Coast Guard medevacked a woman from a charter fishing vessel Friday 20 miles northeast of South Padre Island, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received notification at 6:38 p.m. from the crew aboard the charter fishing vessel Miss Mona stating a 63-year-old woman had shallow breathing and was intermittently unconscious.

Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The SPC–LE crew arrived on scene, took aboard the woman and a family member and transferred them to emergency medical services personnel waiting at Station South Padre Island. EMS personnel transported the patient to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas.

