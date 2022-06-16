SPI announces new CVB director

Special to the PRESS

After a nationwide search, the City of South Padre Island is proud to announce Blake Henry as director for the City of South Padre Island Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB). Henry is a 20-year industry veteran, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise in the tourism and marketing fields.

“The City is excited to welcome Blake Henry to serve as the new director for the CVB,” says Randy Smith, city manager. “With Blake’s strong track record of effective marketing and operational excellence, he will serve as a great leader for the CVB team, and we are glad to have him on board with the City of South Padre Island.”

Henry most recently served as General Manager for the Kentucky International Convention Center where he spearheaded innovative ideas resulting in awards such as the Stella Award for Best Convention Center in the Midwest and several consecutive Readers’ Choice Awards for center excellence. His leadership of high-performing teams has delivered transformational growth and generated millions in tourism revenue for the local economy each year.

“I am honored to have been chosen to lead the Convention & Visitors Bureau on beautiful South Padre Island,” says Blake Henry. “I look forward to working alongside the CVB’s knowledgeable staff, City leaders, and community stakeholders to continue the growth and impact of the organization as we move into the future.”

