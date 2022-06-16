PI welcomes The Good Life

By SHELDON MOORE

Special to the PRESS

Members of the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce gathered on Thursday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m. to cut the ribbon on a healthy new alternative for the community.

Among the attendees was Cameron County Commissioner Place 2, Carmen Rios to witness the opening of The Good Life Smoothies & Supplements in Suite 102 of the historic Atrium Building at 205 E. Queen Isabella Boulevard.

Proprietor Iliana Ramos is a Brownsville native who grew up in the area and attended Rivera High School. Athletics and physical conditioning became her passion at a very young age.

An active participant in volleyball, softball and swimming, Ramos also served as an athletic trainer while a student at Rivera.

Following high school, she worked in a variety of career fields. Employed as a bank teller, later a corrections officer and subsequently working as a licensed insurance agent, Iliana never lost her interest and affinity for athletics and physical fitness.

It is no coincidence that her shop is located on the ground floor, adjacent to the entry of Port Isabel’s popular Shoreline Barbell Health Club.

While balancing her career with being mom to a 13-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter, Ramos has been an active member at Barbell’s for the past six years.

