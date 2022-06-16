Ochoa invites families to fish

By ALEXANDREA BAILEY

“You give a kid a fish, you feed him for a day. You teach a kid to fish, you feed him for a lifetime,” says Cameron County Justice of the Peace, and Laguna Madre native, Bennie Bo Ochoa.

That idea is the foundation of the Second Annual Fishing with Judge Ochoa: The Future of Fishing, which is being held at the Port Isabel Fishing Pier on June 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Community members may remember Fishing with the Mayor, hosted by former Port Isabel Mayor, Joe Vega. Ochoa has taken over the event since Vega has moved on, and has put his own special touches on it.

Ochoa’s motivation is to inspire children to be more active. The goal of the event, as stated on the flyer, is to introduce kids to the sport and joy of fishing.

“We just want to put a fishing pole in a kid’s hand, especially in the summertime,” says Ochoa. At the first annual Fishing with Judge Ochoa, 153 fishing poles were given away.

This year Ochoa is topping that number and giving away 250 poles on a first come first serve basis to children 14 years old and younger, so families are encouraged to arrive early. 150 t-shirts will also be given away to adults.

At last year’s event, 500 people attended as well as 110 volunteers, game wardens, Port Isabel PD, South Padre PD, elected officials, county commissioners, and even Vega and his son.

