By STEVE HATHCOCK

Special to the NEWS/PRESS

Secret Service Division Warns Of $100 Gold Certificate

This newest counterfeit currency is a $100 gold certificate, an abundant supply of which has been unearthed at St. Louis. Bankers and money handlers in this section have been warned of this counterfeit. The Secret Service division has sent out the following description.

Department series act of July 12, 1882; check letter B; plate No. 5; J.W. Lyons, register of the treasury; Ellis H. Roberts, treasurer of the United States; portrait of Benton.

This counterfeit is a well-executed lithograph, printed on bond paper of good quality, bearing blue ink marks in imitation of the silk fiber of the genuine paper. The most noticeable defect is the portrait of Benton, where the absence of light and shade effect give it a flat, unnatural appearance.

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!