Jun 23 2022

Price on Floyd’s head totals more than $5,000

 

 


Special to the PRESS

$500 REWARD OFFER FOR PRETTY BOY
Kansas City, June 24
Thomas B. Bash, sheriff of Jackson County, today posted a reward of $500 for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of Charles (Pretty Boy) Floyd, Oklahoma killer, and another $500 for the same
information about the slayers of four officers and their prisoner at Union Station a week ago.
The reward, which increases the price of Floyd’s capture to $6500, was offered by bash privately and not as an officer of the county. “I believe,” the sheriff said, “that Floyd participated in the slaying at the Union Station. I have definite information that he was in Kansas City the night before the killing, and I feel that the Union Station crime was committed by machine Gunners who were hired to do the job.”

RFC GRANTS $225,000 LOAN FOR CONNECTION WITH PADRE ISLAND
A loan of $225,000 to the Padre Island Bridge Company for the construction of-

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!

Editor

Permanent link to this article: https://www.portisabelsouthpadre.com/2022/06/23/price-on-floyds-head-totals-more-than-5000/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.