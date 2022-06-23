Price on Floyd’s head totals more than $5,000



$500 REWARD OFFER FOR PRETTY BOY

Kansas City, June 24

Thomas B. Bash, sheriff of Jackson County, today posted a reward of $500 for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of Charles (Pretty Boy) Floyd, Oklahoma killer, and another $500 for the same

information about the slayers of four officers and their prisoner at Union Station a week ago.

The reward, which increases the price of Floyd’s capture to $6500, was offered by bash privately and not as an officer of the county. “I believe,” the sheriff said, “that Floyd participated in the slaying at the Union Station. I have definite information that he was in Kansas City the night before the killing, and I feel that the Union Station crime was committed by machine Gunners who were hired to do the job.”

