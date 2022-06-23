County meeting stirs discussion over SpaceX

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the PRESS

A Cameron County Commissioner’s meeting was held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21. At the start of the meeting, various residents provided public comments all regarding SpaceX in Boca Chica Beach and the issues of land ownership and road closures.

Representative Alex Dominguez began by saying he is a property owner on Remedios avenue. He mentioned

seeing that the eastern part of Remedios had already been taken over by SpaceX and that he noticed trash on his property. “In the past when I was on commissioner’s court and we abandoned roads, we gave proper notice not just to the public but to property owners,” he said. “To date. I have yet to receive any notice.” Dominguez said SpaceX had asked him to join them on their endeavors nine months earlier, but he refused due to philosophically disagreeing with them.

Next, Anthony Gomez, who said he was in full support of SpaceX, wanted to know how SpaceX would mitigate public access to their rocket garden, located at the production site at the end of Remedios. Furthermore, other landowners from Starbase, he said, also want to know if SpaceX will mitigate launches-

