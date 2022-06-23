Surfriders free clinic returns after COVID cancellations

By ALEXANDREA BAILEY

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

To celebrate International Surfing Day, Saturday June 18, the South Texas Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation revived their 16th Annual Free Children’s Surf Clinic after a two year hiatus due to Covid-19.

The annual clinic began 16 years ago after the Surfrider foundation was inspired by “Surfing Magazine” who annually celebrated the first day of summer. Other Surfrider Foundation chapters from across the country celebrate International Surfing Day in their own unique chosen manner by conducting beach cleanups and other community outreach events.

“The chapters pick and choose what they want to do and how to celebrate the day,” said the vice chairman and former chairman of 11 years of the South Texas Chapter, Rob Nixon. Nixon has been with the foundation since 2005.

The South Texas Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation decided the best way to celebrate International Surfing Day would be a surf clinic free for the children of the Rio Grande Valley. According to Nixon, there are many kids in the valley who live near the ocean, but don’t get in it.

“We thought it was a great opportunity to get them and their parents out there to experience to ocean,” said Nixon. In the 16 years of the clinic’s occurrence, some pretty interesting things have happened, like dolphins being present in the lineup, and even sea turtle nests hatching during the setup.

“There were sea turtles everywhere,” said Nixon.

On Saturday, Nixon described the water conditions as being perfect. According to him the water temperature was a refreshing 75 degrees. The water was clear enough that they could see their feet at the bottom. The waves were shoulder high for the kids – about two to three feet high, and the wind wasn’t too aggressive, which was a relief because there was a time when they had to postpone the clinic due there being “too much surf”.

“It was –

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!