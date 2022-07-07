Causeway Opens ~ Moments in Time

Another chapter in the fabulous history of South Texas as the Padre Island Causeway is dedicated.

State senator Roger Kelly’s of Edinburgh began by introducing the master of ceremonies for the affair, Frank Quinn of Austin, chairman of the Texas State Parks Board. Mr. Quinn then introduced the honored guests.

Among those introduced are Mexican secretary of agriculture, Gilberto Flores Munoz, Mr. Quinton introduces the chief speaker for the event, agriculture secretary Benson.

Mr. Benson discussed his farm program for about a minute and a half and then the Spanish ambassador to the United States, Don Jose Felix de Laquerica, cuts the ribbon and officially opens the Padre Island Causeway.

Officially called the Laguna Madre Causeway, the new highway bridges Port Isabel to the southern tip of the 110 miles long Padre Island. It was built at a cost of $3 million.

The idea of a Causeway to the island has been a dream of resort minded South Texans for many years. The Causeway measures more than 15,000 feet with most of it over water.

Three resorts are planned for the southern part of the island. The first one is partially complete at Isla Blanca Park where nearly $1,000,000 has already been spent.

