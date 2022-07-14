LV Mayor resigns

By SHELDON MOORE

Special to the PRESS

On Tuesday, July 12 the Laguna Vista Town Council Meeting was called to order by Mayor ProTem Rolando Gonzalez promptly at 6 p.m. Also present were Council Member 1, Michael Carter, Council Member 4, Victor Worrell and Council Member 5, Silke De Gobeo. Following Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call, the New Business segment of the meeting commenced.

The first order of business was the consideration and acceptance of Mayor Nadine Smith’s resignation. Smith has served as Laguna Vista mayor since late 2020. Previous to that she had served as Town Council Member 6 since 2015. Her administration had recently seen the resignation of City Secretary Ana Hernandez and City Manager Ed Meza as rumors and innuendo swirled through the community. Mayor Pro Tem Gonzalez pointed to Smith’s long- time commitment to Laguna Vista and related that he believed she would be relocating to the San Antonio area in the near future. Council accepted the mayor’s resignation by unanimous approval.

Mayor Pro Tem Gonzalez explained that, in light of the City Bookkeeper’s Covid diagnosis, a review of the monthly financial reports would be delayed until the upcoming Financial Board Meeting later this month.

Next, Owen Schierenbeck of the Planning and Zoning Board addressed the council regarding the specifics of that board’s denial of three recent variances requested by the developers of the proposed Sunset Breeze residential community.

The group had sought a size reduction in the lot width for a portion of the community, permission to reduce the drainage gradient for the community’s homesites and to reduce the roadway right-of-ways from 60 feet to 50 feet. Schierenbeck pointed out that none of the requests met the town’s hardship requirements for granting a variance and expressed special concern with regard to the flattening out of the homesites and the increased flooding potential that that would cause.

Following the detailed presentation, a motion to approve Planning and Zoning’s findings received unanimous approval from Council.

