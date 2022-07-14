New opportunity introduced to Port Isabel children

By SHELDON MOORE

Special to the PRESS

Valley educator Idea Schools has announced the commencement of bus service for Port Isabel students for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Currently serving the Rio Grande Valley with 51 tuition free schools,

Idea Schools provides Pre-K through 12th grade classes for 33,000 Rio Grande Valley students with an emphasis on college prep. Including its presence in the Valley, Idea Schools operates a total of 137 schools

across Texas, Louisiana and Florida.

According to Public Relations Manager Lynnette Montemayor, “Idea Public Schools believes that each and every child can go to college. Since 2000, Idea Public Schools has grown from a small school with 150

students to a fast growing network of tuition free Pre-K–12 public charter schools in the United States. Currently the network serves 70,000 college bound students across Texas”.

Montemayor goes on to point out that “Idea has been recognized as a Great Place to Work and received national rankings in The Washington Post and US News and World Reports Top High Schools list.” She adds

that “Idea Schools remains on track to uphold its legacy of sending 100% of its graduates on to college”.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the South Padre Parade, or subscribe to our e-Edition for FREE by clicking here