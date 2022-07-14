Victims robbed at knife point

Special to the PRESS



On July 8, 2022 CCSO Deputies responded to Monroe Avenue in Port Isabel, in reference to a verbal altercation.

Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with two victims who stated they were robbed and assaulted at knife point by an unidentified male subject. The first victim stated the male took his wallet and the second victims

reported she was struck on her cheek, according to a press release issued by Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. In addition the release stated both victims reported that the male threatened to kill them. The male left the scene in a red Ford Expedition.

With the help of other witnesses, Deputies were able to get a possible location on the male suspect. With the assistance of the Port Isabel Police Department, Deputies conducted a follow up in a residence located on Garfield Street in Port Isabel.

