Birding Center thanks Lucio

The South Padre Island Birding Nature Center and Alligator Sanctuary welcomed retiring Texas State Senator Eddie Lucio Jr. of the 27th District to the July 13, 2022, regular board of directors meeting. The purpose of the invitation to the meeting was to thank Senator Lucio for his support of the South Padre Island Birding Center and Alligator Sanctuary before his official retirement since he was instrumental in securing funding for building the Center.

Senator Lucio surprised the officers of the board and the Executive Director with gifts in gratitude for their community service and advancement of eco-tourism in Cameron County. Board officers awarded were: President, Marv Esterly; Vice President, Richard Frank Sr.; Secretary, Darla Lapeyre and founding board member, Pete Moore. Executive Director, Cristin Howard-Enholm was presented with the Texas Senate Declaration.