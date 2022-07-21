Operation Border Health coming soon

By TONY VINDELL

Operation Border Health/Preparedness is around the corner so get ready to receive a number of free health care services.

House pets are also eligible to get treatment at zero cost from a team of experts from Texas A&M University in College Station.

Formerly known as Operation Lone Star, OPHP is scheduled to take place July 26-30 at all five Rio Grande Valley counties – Willacy, Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Webb.

One of the main goals of the six-day event is to get area residents prepared in case any health emergency strikes the region.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is spearheading the initiative and due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases, wearing face masks and keeping social distance are being recommended.

Health officials said they added Saturday to give people the opportunity to get the services during a weekend day. These services include:

• General physician services.

• Immunizations for children and adults.

• Screenings: diabetic, hearing, vision, blood pressure.

• Sports physicals.

• Dental services and vision exams for prescription glasses for adults and children.

The time for each of the five OBHP clinics is from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 25-30, and from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the South Padre Parade, or subscribe to our e-Edition for FREE by clicking here