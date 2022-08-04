Islanders busy themselves ‘Boatin’ & Floatin”

By ALEXANDREA BAILEY

A new kind of party has been rocking the Laguna Madre bay as of lately. A Facebook group dedicated to this unique family friendly shindig has emerged and gained a following of nearly 4,000 members as of August 2. It’s 2022 and people are fed up with the mundane, so it’s no surprise that everybody is talking about the Boatin’ & Floatin’ Party, presented by Charlie Clark Nissan on August 21.

Christi Romero, owner of The Sportsman, a boat dealership located in San Benito, has hosted a handful of these events, along with the help of Dadiva Vasquez, a South Padre Island local.

“It is a gathering of anything that will float on the water, on the bay in a spot just north of the [SPI] Convention Centre that we call, ‘Sandy Bottom.’ We spend maybe six hours there,” explained Romero.

During these six hours, partygoers are invited to come and go as they please, and are encouraged to bring sunblock, snacks, and drinks. People can access the location by multiple means, including jet ski, boat, or simply wading out; however, Romero and Vasquez encourage renting a boat, if need be. There will be some food provided as well as live music by DJ Eclipse and Friends.

