Summer Causeway Run & Fitness Walk registration opens

By SHELDON MOORE

The 7th Annual Summer Causeway Run & Fitness Walk will be hosted by the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce on September 17. The event will benefit the Point Isabel ISD Scholarship Fund. The Press spoke with Mary Gonzalez, Interim Director of the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce, regarding details on the event.

Gonzalez explained that early bird registration, before August 16, will be $35 for the 10k run and $30 for the 5k fitness walk. Late registration fees will be $40 for the 10k run and $35 for the 5k fitness walk. Late registration will be available at the Chamber office, 421 E. Queen Isabella Blvd., September 12-15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site late registration will be held at the Port Isabel Community Center, 213 Yturria Street, on Friday September 16 from 4 – 7 p.m. and on Saturday, September 17, the morning of the event, from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m.

T-Shirt and walker wrist band pick-up will also be at the Chamber offices Monday through Thursday the week of the event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Runners disposable Timing Bibs will only be handed out at late registration, Friday or Saturday at the Community Center. While size availability cannot be guaranteed, T-shirts will be handed out to the first 1,000 participants to check in. Shuttle service will be available but, for safety concerns, no pets are allowed in the walk or run. Police and EMS protection will be provided.

The 10k (6.2 mile) run will start at the Community Center at 7 a.m. sharp and ends at Louie’s Backyard on South Padre Island. There is one major incline on the causeway. Water stations will be at locations along the race course and at the finish line. Shuttle service will be available. The 5k (three mile) Fitness Walk will also start at the Community Center at 7:15 a.m. sharp. It will end at the Padre Balli Statue on South Padre Island. Shuttle service will also be available.

