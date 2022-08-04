Sea Turtle Inc. hosts community discussion

Special to the PRESS

Sea Turtle Inc. is asking the community and all sea turtle enthusiasts to mark their calendars for the community conversation on August 8.

“Are you a recreational fisher at South Padre Island? Are you a small or large charter owner or boat captain? Have you ever come across an injured sea turtle?” asks Sea Turtle Inc.

This is the opportunity for those who wish to add their voice to the discussion on what sustainable practices can be done for sea turtle conservation to do so.

Sea Turtle Inc. will host Cause for Conservation: A conversation on Sustainable Fishing Practices on Monday, August 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This conversation is a collaborative Dialogue and Deliberation program with the International Museum of Art & Science (IMAS) to engage community members in making actionable decisions on the conservation of local sea turtle species. Community participants will be able to share their perspectives on the topic, establish connections with others leading efforts in conservation, and be part of solution creation.

Wendy Knight, Chief Executive Officer at Sea Turtle, Inc., adds- “This partnership has created a unique opportunity for the community to join the discussion about responsible and sustainable fishing practices. Over the last 10 years, Sea Turtle Inc. has treated more than 600 injured sea turtles. Of these patients, 35% are injured due to injuries from entanglement in fishing lines, hooks, boat strikes, and trash ingestion.”

This event is the first of its kind to bring the community together for a single goal – conservation practices that can help our local marine life. Sea Turtle Inc. is proud to be part of this important event.

