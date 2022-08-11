Ladies Kingfish Tournament returns for 41st year

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce 41st Annual Ladies Kingfish Tournament will take place this Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The tournament kicks off Friday, August 12, with check-in and on-site registration from 4-7 p.m. at the South Padre Island Convention Center. There will be a BBQ with all the trimmings, a full-service bar, and vendors available until 8 p.m. Pre-registration is open until noon on Friday, August 12, and registration forms are available on the Chamber’s website at www.spichamber.com.

On Saturday, fishing begins at 6:30 a.m., and Sea Ranch Marina II at Southpoint Marina is where all the action will be, with bay division weigh-in from 2-4 p.m. and offshore weigh-in from 4-7 p.m. Sea Ranch Marina II at Southpoint Marina provides a large viewing and parking area for family, friends, and anyone who would like to see who brings in the biggest fish. The Sunday awards ceremony and continental breakfast will be held at the South Padre Island Convention Center beginning at 11 a.m. All participants are invited to attend.

“We’re thrilled to have the Ladies Kingfish Tournament return for another year,” said Blake Henry, South Padre Island CVB Director. “The committee has made a few changes this year, including lowering the age for the Youth Division and moving kingfish back into the overall offshore division, and having an exciting weekend lined up for all who attend. We’d love for you to join us and bring your daughter, granddaughter, niece, neighbor, or friend – it’s never too late to start your Island tradition, and the Ladies Kingfish Tournament is the perfect opportunity.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the South Padre Parade, or subscribe to our e-Edition for FREE by clicking here