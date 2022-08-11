Country music star features vintage Sea Turtle Inc. tee shirt

By ALEXANDREA

BAILEY

editor@portisabelsouthpadre. com

Sam Hunt, famous county music singer, surprised South Padre Island’s Sea Turtle Inc. by wearing a vintage “Save the Ripley” tee shirt in his “Water Under the Bridge” music video, which was uploaded three weeks ago and already has 384K views. The PRESS asked Wendy Knight, CEO of Sea Turtle Inc., how this happened.

“Who knows,” Knight answered. “It is one of those stories that I almost just can’t believe.”

According to Knight, on June 27, 2022, she received a voicemail from Hunt’s business manager in Nashville.

“He communicated to us that Sam Hunt had a new single coming out called “Water Under the Bridge” and that the music video was going to be released shortly. Sam showed up to the video shoot in one of our tee-shirts and didn’t want to take it off,” said Knight.

The tee shirt is more than 25 years old according to her. It is one of the original shirts sold by the organization. The original artist behind the design is currently unknown.

“We have no idea how Sam got it or why he loved it…but we are super proud,” said Knight.

Hunt filmed the entire music video in the tee shirt and afterwards his team, according to Knight, invested their time to find out where it came from in order to secure a logo release.

“I am a big Sam Hunt and county music fan, so I was shocked,” said Knight.

Sea Turtle Inc. reached a logo release with Hunt’s team. Knight has no idea if Hunt has ever visited Sea Turtle Inc.

“He gave us an amazing opportunity to relaunch that original shirt,” said Knight. “This shirt helped fund some of the first years of this organization.”

