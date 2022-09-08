Birding Center hosts shorebird tour and talk

By JAVIER

GONZALEZ

Special to the PRESS

The shorelines and tidal mudflats of the southern coastal tip of Texas provide extremely valuable and important habitat for a wide range of resident breeding and migratory shorebird species; sandpipers, plovers, and allies. Thousands of resident shorebirds nest on local beaches and wetland edges, and millions of birds undertake yearly round-trip migrations up and down the Texas coast in flights between northern breeding grounds as far as the Arctic Circle and wintering sites at the southern end of the southern hemisphere! These globe-trotting birds deserve some recognition and celebration! “World Shorebirds Day” is a global effort held each September at the peak of their migration to raise awareness about shorebirds and shorebird conservation through citizen science and education.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the South Padre Parade, or subscribe to our e-Edition for FREE by clicking here