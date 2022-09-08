Police Blotter

Hotel Theft

On Sunday, August 28 at 9:43 a.m., SPIPD officers were dispatched to “The Ramada” at 6200 Padre Boulevard in reference to a theft of currency. No further information, including the amount allegedly stolen, has been disclosed. A report was filed but there was no arrest. The incident status remains active.

Assault and Violation

On Friday, August 26 at 6:24 p.m., SPIPD officers responded to an assault on the 100 Block of Padre Boulevard. The report stated that a male subject “was determined to have assaulted his wife” and was also in violation of an emergency protective order. The male was arrested and transported for booking to the City Jail.

Hazy Disturbance

On Saturday, August 27, at 12:55 a.m., SPIPD officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Padre Boulevard in response to a reported noise disturbance. According to the report, upon arrival at the scene, officers made contact with and arrested a seemingly intoxicated male who “was observed utilizing a bong with green leafy substance to actively ingest marijuana smoke.” The suspect was booked and processed at the City Jail.

