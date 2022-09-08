Cowgirl stays

By ALEXANDREA

BAILEY

editor@portisabelsouthpadre. com

Sea Turtle Inc. has a new resident. In a video posted August 31 on Sea Turtle Inc.’s YouTube channel, Wendy Knight, CEO of Sea Turtle Inc. described this resident as “a long awaited new member of our family.”

According to Hannah Catherman, Sea Turtle Inc. Director of Education, Cowgirl, who was missing her front right flipper, first stranded in June, 2021 when she was only 2.8 pounds. Catherman described her as “a tiny little thing.” According to Catherman, Cowgirl had lost her flipper due to an attack by a predator.

After first arriving at the Sea Turtle Inc. patient hospital, Cowgirl endured many tests and X-rays, but according to Catherman, everything came back clear. Sea Turtle Inc. was able to release her in September of 2021.

However, Cowgirl stranded once again in October 2021.

In the video, Catherman said “We weren’t really sure why this was happening. Here at our hospital, once we release a patient, they typically don’t re-strand with us.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the South Padre Parade, or subscribe to our e-Edition for FREE by clicking here