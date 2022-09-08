Tarpons victorious, 41-21

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

This past Thursday, the Port Isabel Tarpons and the Rio Hondo Bobcats met for their 70th meeting. In last year’s rivalry game, the Tarpons beat the Bobcats 27-24 and this year’s matchup was just as competitive. After a back and forth first half, the Tarpons went into halftime with a 21-14 lead. The Tarpons came out refocused and pulled away in the second half for the 41-21 win. Dating back to 1950, the Tarpons now have a 37-32-1 overall win record against the Bobcats.

The Tarpons are continuing to have special teams’ issues as the opening kickoff was misplayed and landed at the 2-yard line. PI got some of the yards back as they brought out the ball to their own 12-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, freshman RB Luis Ramos took the handoff and ran down the sidelines for a big 32-yard gain, giving the Tarpons some breathing room. After a series of runs, the Tarpons reached the Bobcat 42-yard line where QB Rudy Barrera dropped back and rolled out for a pass. As he was about to throw the ball, he was tackled for a 2-yard loss and fumbled the ball. The Cats pounced on it as they took possession at their own 44-yard line. The Bobcats wasted no time as they went on an 8-play, 56-yard scoring drive. The drive was capped by a 12-yard slant TD pass from QB, Ruben Atkinson to WR, Gavin Perez. The score put the Cats up 7-0 with 5:48 left in the first quarter.

Another Tarpons special teams’ misplay had the Tarpons starting at their own 10-yard line. Fortunately, RB Tristan Garcia muscled his way through several defenders for a 15-yard run. The Tarpons continued to keep the ball on the ground as they went on a 9-play, 90-yard scoring drive. The drive was highlighted by a 19-yard run by RB, Cross Martinez. The game was tied 7-7 with 1:50 left in the first.

The Bobcats secured the pooch kick at their own 41-yard line. On a 3rd and 6, the Cats tried a quick pass to the flats. However, the receiver was quickly surrounded and tackled by PI’s DB, Anthony Garcia & LB, Kevin Morales for a 6-yard loss. Unable to take advantage of the good field position, the Cats were forced to punt. The Tarpons stuck again on their next possession as PI QB, Barrera faked the handoff and took off on a 62-yard touchdown run. The first quarter came to a close with the Tarpons holding a lead 14-7.

The Tarpons defense stiffened up as the Bobcats only picked up five yards in their next possession and went 3-and-out. The Bobcats defense responded with an interception by RH. MLB, Julian Trevino tipped and caught the ball. Taking advantage of the short field, the Bobcats got a big 26-yard pass play down to the Tarpons 4-yard line. Then using the Wildcat formation, Rio Hondo scored on a 4-yard run by RB/WR Tony Barrientos as the game was tied at 14-14 with 7:51 left in the second quarter.

With under four minutes to go until halftime, the Tarpons gang-tackled the Cats’ running back, forcing a fumble, and the Tarpons jumped on it. A few plays later, PI’s RB, Garcia, rumbled into endzone for a 15-yard TD. A successful extra point kick put PI up 21-14. The Cats tried to respond as they quickly started to move the ball reaching the Tarpons’ 38-yard line. Threatening to score, they picked up a first down on a 16-yard pass play, but the receiver was stripped of the ball before he was tackled. PI recovered the ball and let time expire.

