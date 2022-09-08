Fedigan’s giving spirit lives on

By ALEXANDREA

The Laguna Madre Humane Society will be hosting a celebration of life for its former president, Beth Fedigan, on Sunday, September 11, from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Isla Grand Beach Resort on South Padre Island. The event will take place in the hotel’s grand ballroom.

“In place of flowers, please consider making a donation to LMHS [Laguna Madre Humane Society] stated the vet clinic.

The event posting on Facebook says that island casual dress attire is appropriate to wear to the celebration.

Beth Fedigan was born Beth Ann Williams on July 8, 1951, in Washington D.C., according to her daughter, Chelsea Fedigan. Beth’s parents were Helen and Brooks Williams. She met her husband, Paul Fedigan, at Westbury High School in Houston, Tx.

“She had been with my dad since 1975 so he was around for a big part of her life,” said Chelsea.

They said their vows to each other in Bayview Texas in February of 1975, and later raised two children, aforementioned Chelsea and her brother John Paul.

“They lived in California for a short time but then ended up back in Texas,” Chelsea explained.

Beth had also moved her family while the children were young to Hawaii until 1992. Then the family moved to South Padre. “The Island was her home for many years,” said Chelsea. “She has always been an artist but she really got into art when I was young,”.

Beth Fedigan has been described as “a natural born artist” and had, and still has in some cases, art displayed in many different sorts of venues, from hotels to galleries, not only across the Rio Grande Valley, but across the entire country.

“Us living in a tropical area had such an influence on her art,” said Chelsea.

While president of LMHS, the clinic sprayed and neutered over 10,000 pets. Many people in her life know that this was one of her proudest accomplishments.

“She was so proud of that and making a difference with animals. She truly gave it her all,” stated Chelsea.

Chelsea remembers her mother rescuing many animals during her childhood.

“It wasn’t a surprise that she became so involved with the Humane Society. She committed so many hours. Her main goal was the she wanted to make a difference,” said Chelsea.

