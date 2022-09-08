RIP Current re-opens under new ownership

By SHELDON MOORE

Special to the PRESS

On Thursday, September 1, members of both the Port Isabel and the South Padre Island Chambers of Commerce, along with numerous members of the public, gathered at number 107 Maxan Street to celebrate the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of RIP Current Athletics. Nestled in the heart of Port Isabel’s historic district, RIP offers area residents an opportunity to achieve their best possible physical conditioning.

Proprietor Art Zapata is a Port Isabel native who grew up in the community and graduated a proud Tarpon. Enlisting in the Marine Corps at 21, Art served 20 years in various capacities. In addition to years in helicopter operations and serving as a prestigious Marine Corps Drill Instructor, Art also saw action in Iraq during operation Enduring Freedom.

Returning to Port Isabel after his service to the country, Art apprenticed at RIP Cross Training under then owner Andrew Infante. Combining his Marine Corps experience with the expertise of the Cross Training program inspired Art to subsequently purchase the business from Infante. He now operates the business, at its new location, under the name of RIP Current Athletics. The last year also saw Art wed his wife Robin. Originally from Waco Texas, Robin also served the country for four years in the U S Air Force. The couple now work closely, side by side, to make RIP Current Athletics the best that it can be.

In the words of owner Art Zapata, the syllabus at RIP includes “hands on, small group instruction in mixed modality and functional fitness as well as weight training, body building and power lifting”. He goes on to point out that, “this, coupled with focused nutritional counseling, is designed to serve an array of physical fitness needs.” The variety of needs served by RIP ranges from athletes wishing to perform at maximum efficiency to patrons from every walk of life, simply wishing to enhance their physical mobility and preclude nagging injuries. The Zapatas offer packages for two sessions per week or three sessions per week on up to unlimited session attendance, the facility strives to serve a wide array of client needs.

