Perez hopes to make impact on Island realty scene

A product of South Texas College and its Valley Scholars Program, Deisy Perez is leading successful careers as a real estate investor, actress and most recently, travel advisor.

The 41-year-old Valley native has even recently ventured into the world of real estate marketing and sales and has targeted South Padre Island as one of her markets.

It all started for Perez in 1999, when the top 10% high school graduate had her pick of colleges, but family values left her struggling in her decision.

“I couldn’t go away for school, that was a rule,” she said. “But, fortunately for me, STC offered a great education, close to home. It did not disappoint…I owe a lot of what I do today to STC.”

Raised by her grandmother, the first-generation college graduate had a few obstacles to overcome when it came to the college and financial aid application process, but being selected as part of the third Valley Scholars Program cohort changed her outlook and her path.

STC’s Valley Scholars Program promotes academic excellence by providing financial assistance, academic support services, mentoring and leadership development to students from Hidalgo and Starr Counties. It also offers numerous community service initiatives student participate in throughout the year.

“As a Valley Scholar, I felt like a VIP student,” she said. “We got a lot of one-on-one help, advising and were introduced to several resources that helped us every step of the way. It was a great way to start.”

As a recipient of the Valley Scholars scholarship, Perez had her tuition and fees covered for two years, allowing her to earn an associate degree in Business Administration in 2001.

