Port Isabel hosts Mexican football team

This Friday the PI tarpons will be playing their week six game against a football team from Mexico, the Correcaminos (Roadrunners) Tamaulipas. With only three district games, it was hard for the coaching staff to find seven non-district opponents. So, Port Isabel expanded their search and actually manage to schedule two Mexican football teams. After playing the Roadrunners, PI will then play UAT-Ciudad Victoria next Thursday during “Homecoming Week”. PI Athletic Director/HC, Tony Villarreal is hoping to schedule the teams again next year in a celebratory international event coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month.

As far as the Roadrunners, not much is known about them, but you can count on the Tarpons to run, run and run again under head coach, Tony Villarreal’s Slot-T offense. The Tarpons racked up 309 rushing yards against Edcouch-Elsa last week and has now accumulated 1,823 total rushing yards over the first five games of the year.

PI QB Barrera has been working hard on his throws during practice, but most of his contribution has come with his feet. Barrera chipped in with 48 rushing yards last week bringing his total rushing to 329 yards, good enough for second most on the team. Ahead of Barrera is junior running back, Andrew LeBlanc who leads the team with 400 rushing yards on 50 carries for an 8.0 average.

Freshman, running back, Luis Campos was promoted up to the Varsity squad when a few of the other rushers were dealing with injuries. Ramos, one of the fastest runners on the team, has been quite a find. He led the team with two touchdowns, 95 rushing yards (on just eight carries), and an 11.9 average against EE last week. The team is healthier than it has been during this season so expect Ramos and the rest of the rushing crew to have a big game.

