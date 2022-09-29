National Wildlife Refuge hosts annual walk

Special to the PRESS

Friends of Laguna Atascosa will host Walk for the Wild 2022 at Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge on Oct. 15, featuring a 5k course, selfie station, refreshments, and exclusive giveaways.

Help raise awareness and support for National Wildlife Refuges and their partners. Encourage friends and family to enjoy and appreciate nature and wildlife.

Visit https://support. americaswildliferefuges.org/ team/445388 to register for the event and to provide an optional donation to support our work to preserve and raise awareness for wild places.

Participate in a self-guided walk/run throughout the whole week of Oct. 8 – Oct. 15. The guided trail run will be on Oct. 15 at 8 a.m.

The 5k course begins at the Visitor Center and includes water stations and a wildlife viewing area at the halfway point.

Join Friends of Laguna Atascosa to combine digital forces to raise awareness and help raise funds. “Together we will raise more money for our outreach and education programs on the Refuge through Walk for the Wild than we ever could alone,” stated Friends of Laguna Atascosa.

