PI-ISD reviews school year curriculum

October 4 saw a special meeting of the Point Isabel Independent School Board to go over the curriculum for the years 2022 to 2023. With no public comments to be had, the board swiftly moved to their presentation on the curriculum.

The first portion of this presentation covered procedures with the lead teachers of each department.

Teachers in each respective department would present their concerns or problems to the lead teacher who would then move that up the chain to the principal weekly, where the needs of the campus as a whole will be addressed.

These teachers are then responsible to share any information the principal gives them back with their department. As well, they covered the responsibilities of the district’s instructional coaches, who help support the teachers in their curriculum.

A few of these instructional coaches and their principals spoke to the board describing exactly what they do and how they provide the support to the teachers at each school.

Moving forward they went over the failure reports for the first six weeks of the year. Before going over the numbers themselves, the presenters wanted to clarify that the last two weeks saw many students out with the flu and that there would be many incompletes as a consequence, though teachers are working with them to get the work made up and changed into grade.

