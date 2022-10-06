Poets form ocean side community

By Alexandrea Bailey

Poetry has found a home on South Padre Island, in a quaint and welcoming coffee store bookshop, parallel to the entertainment district. Beats with Books, a monthly open mic for the poets of South Padre and the surrounding cities to unite and share their art in a space centered around community and growth, is the brain child of local poet, Dalton Swink.

Swink first received a serious taste of poetry in his junior high oral reading class. In high-school, that taste turned into a full on craving, as he began allotting more of his time to focusing on the literary art, studying poetry interpretation. He would even share his poetry with his peers during the few literary nights the high-school hosted.

“It was encouraging. A lot of people said that they liked my stuff,” said Swink.

Eventually, after graduation, Swink moved to Houston, but did not leave behind his poetry passion. In fact, while living in the big city, that passion seemed to flourish. It developed into something undoubtedly inspiring, that he would ultimately bring back to the Island to share.

While in Houston, Swink was introduced to slam poetry, a form of performance poetry that combines elements of performance, writing, and even sometimes audience participation and competition.

“My current obsession and style of poetry, it came from there,” expressed Swink.

Poetry has evolved quite a bit for Swink throughout his life.

“When I was younger, poetry was all about what I could come up with in the moment. Now, I do try to write down what I come up with in the moment, but I take a few months before sharing it with anyone,” Swink said.

In January of 2020, Swink began working for Café Karma, and during this time period, his dream of bringing open mic poetry to the Island was born.

“It was something that was always in the back of my head – part of the barista aesthetic,” expressed Swink light-heartedly.

The dream seemed on pause as Café Karma went through the motions of establishing Café Karma and Books. However, one day, as the brick wall in the interior was finalized, an owner of Café Karma and Café Karma and books, Will Everett, pulled him to the side and said, “I feel like every corner of the shop has something from the people that really matter to this place. That [brick wall] is your spot. That is for open mics.”

After that, it was only a matter of time before Beats with Books would come to be. The first open mic to be held at Café Karma and Books occurred on June 16, 2022, and was enjoyed by many local poets, who were excited to see something like this on the Island and were hoping for more, which did come. The first Books with Beats was so successful and welcomed, that it was no surprise that it became a monthly event.

“It is a small community of local artists,” said Swink, describing the cozy creative vibe of Beats with Books. “In a weird way, it is almost like church.”

This creative community centered around the art of poetry is not something Swink, who grew up in Port Isabel, witnessed on the Island before.

“It is fellowship with people that you have similarities to, and you learn about your differences, and still show kindness and compassion and understanding,” explained Swink.

Swink has not only gained a community of friends, but he has also witnessed and provided the platform for others doing the same, thanks to his dream.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the South Padre Parade, or subscribe to our e-Edition for FREE by clicking here