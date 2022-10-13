Lady Tarpons pull out win over Kats

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

This past Tuesday night, Oct. 11, the Port Isabel Lady Tarpons hosted the Raymondville Lady Kats in a volleyball district matchup. The teams were fairly evenly matched which led to some exciting sets.

PI head coach Johvonne Howard was pleased with her team’s effort. “Tonight’s win showed amazing teamwork and determination. Our offensive plays by Layni Mata, Emily Burrage, Valery Gonzalez, Celina Marchan and Nadia Flaig were unmatched and allowed our team to prevail. Huge defensive plays were made by libero Kimberly “Yaya” Barrera, Desiree Vidaurri, Alexa Vega and Hanna Mata,” said Howard.

In the first set, the Lady Kats got on the scoreboard first with a side out. The Lady Tarpons tied it at 1-1 as Raymondville committed a serving error. PI sophomore Hannah Mata put three balls into play and the team did the rest as the Lady Tarpons jumped out to a 4-1 lead.

The Lady Kats served next after a serving error by PI. The Lady Kats tied the game at 4-4 before committing a service error of their own. PI’s Layni Mata tied the game at 6-6 after hitting the ball to the backline player who hit the ball out of play.

The teams played pretty evenly as they continued to trade leads. Team captain Layni Mata tied the game at 13-13 after spiking the ball into two blockers and the ball landed on the Raymondville side. The Lady Tarpons led 15-13 after a kill by Emily Burrage assisted by Celina Marchan.

