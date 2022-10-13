Port Isabel prevails against UAT, 35-3

By CONSTANCIO

MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

This past Thursday the Port Isabel Tarpons hosted the UAT Cuidad Victoria Roadrunners in a second of two international games versus Mexican teams. It was a great start for PI’s “Seawall Defense” as they had another exceptional performance forcing the Roadrunners punt in their first six possessions. PI’s offense on the other hand, had a slow start. After PI’s offense was made to punt on their first two possessions, the coaching staff felt the players may have taken this game for granted and told them to forget the previous game and the upcoming district games and focus on the game at hand. From then on, the Tarpons’ offense found its stride, and there was no looking back as the Tarpons went on to win the game, 35-3.

PI’s Kicker, Joaquin Leon, started the game with a booming kickoff. Starting at their own 13-yard line, UAT was quickly introduced to the Tarpons stout defense which held them to a quick three-and-out. The Tarpons’ ensuing drive didn’t last long as the Tarpons turned the ball over on a fumble their second play from scrimmage.

Starting at midfield, the Roadrunners were unable to put a dent in the “Seawall Defense” and were forced to punt again. The Tarpons’ offense wasn’t able to fare much better as they were held to three-and-out as well. On UAT’s ensuing drive, their QB rolled out and completed a 17-yard pass as UAT kept attacking PI through the air. UAT’s drive stalled as a fumble on a toss play led to a loss of 11 yards. Unable to recover from the setback they were forced to punt.

Starting at their own 28-yard line, PI’s offense came alive as QB, Rudy Barrera found WR, Adrian Garcia wide open for a 72-yard touchdown play. The Tarpons now led 7-0 as the first quarter came to an end. Meanwhile, the Tarpons’ defense continued to contain the Roadrunners and forced another punt. Two plays into the Tarpons’ next drive, PI’s RB, Edward Sanchez, broke free for a 47-yard touchdown run. A successful extra point kick put the Tarpons up 14-0 with 9:57 left in the second quarter.

The Roadrunners got descent kickoff return to their own 37-yard line, but they still continued struggle on offense. Facing a 3rd and 8, PI’s DE, Juan Aceves, forced the Roadrunners’ QB to scramble but he was ultimately sacked by Aceves for a big seven-yard loss. After a big punt, UAT pinned the Tarpons back at their own 12-yard line. The “Tidal Wave Offense” then started to build momentum as RB Martinez eluded several defenders on a 24-yard run. On the next play, QB, Barrera burst free up the middle for a 42-yard touchdown run. A successful extra point kick extended the Tarpons lead to 21-0 with 4:55 left in the second quarter.

The Tarpons’ opened up the second half with a 26-yard run by freshman RB Luis Ramos. Three plays later, RB Ramos broke free for another big gain, this time for 35 yards. A few plays later, RB Luke Valdez plunged in from two yards out for the score. PI’s offense was now at top gear as their 75-yard, six-play scoring drive gave the Tarpons a 28-0 lead.

UAT had another nice return to the 41-yard line as their special team’s play has fared fairly well. Two plays into their drive, the Roadrunners completed a 31-yard pass play that took them down to the Tarpons 28-yard line. UAT managed to reach the PI 15-yard line, but that was as far as they would get as the Tarpons defense held them to a field goal. PI led 28-3 with 4:32 left in the third quarter.

