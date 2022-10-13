PI-ISD staff gets vaccinated

By ALEXANDREA

As flu season rolls in, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Point Isabel ISD partnered with Walgreens to offer flu vaccinations to the entire school staff on every campus.

According to Theresa Capistran, the reason they provided the Flu Shot Clinic to employees from every department of the district, was to put in place a preventative measure for the safety of the community.

“It is critical at this time,” said Capistran. “We have seen an increase in our staff, students and even our community members who have gotten sick because of the flu.”

According to Capistran, the influx she has witnessed in people coming down with the flu is the reason the district decided to bring back this clinic for the third year.

Capistran estimates around 50 students and 25 staff members have become sick with the flu.

She says that Walgreens has been a great partner to the school district.

“They provide this service at the campuses and departments,” said Capistran.

