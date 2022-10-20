Gladys Porter Zoo unveils master plan

Special to the PRESS

BROWNSVILLE—On the night of Oct. 4, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging and supporting a new Master Plan for the Gladys Porter Zoo. Pat Burchfield, the Zoo’s Executive Director and Jay Dertinger of PJA Architects highlighted the new exhibits and amenities outlined in the plan, which is intended to serve as a ten-year roadmap that will transform the 50-year-old facility into a bright, modern center for conservation, education and recreation.

“The Gladys Porter Zoo has been an integral part of the City of Brownsville for over 50 years. It has been a place that has entertained and educated for generations. This Master Plan not only represents the future of the Zoo, but it reinforces its place in Brownsville and a commitment from the city to help make it even better,” said Mayor Trey Mendez.

The Master Plan proposes major new exhibits, such as an African savanna large enough to accommodate a pride of lions, and a reimagined Small World where children of all abilities create music, enjoy imaginative play, become part of animal habitats and enhance all of their senses. It also includes a zip line that will take guests over 100 feet above the treetops before an exhilarating 35 mph return to the loading deck. A new boardwalk will lead from the Events Center out to a pavilion within the greater kudu exhibit, allowing a 360 degree view into multiple animal exhibits. New visitor amenities include a themed indoor café.

