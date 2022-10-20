Layni Mata ‘has the heart of a champion’

By CONSTANCIO

MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

This week’s player spotlight is volleyball player, Layni Mata. She is the daughter of Ezekiel and Katy Mata.

Mata is one of five siblings, all daughters. The parents have instilled a work ethic both on and off the field as all five daughters have helped in the family business, Sandy Feet Housekeeping.

Mata is currently in Varsity Cheer and was voted this year’s “Homecoming Queen” by her fellow students. As an academic, she is in the National Honor Society, in the top 5 in her class and has earned a National Hispanic Recognition award.

Mata has been on the volleyball varsity squad since her freshman year and currently is one of two captains on the team. As a multi-sport athlete, she also has competed in basketball, softball, and Track & Field while at Port Isabel. She plans on attending UT of San Antonio and majoring in kinesiology. Her career choice is to be a physical therapist.

