Fritz’s weekly confab

Editor’s note: The following is a retelling of a 1916 article by Fritz Blumenthal.

We really expected to stay out at Santa Maria a little longer, and the Lord, as well as Captain Lee, did their best to accommodate us, but last. When is day noon orders came to vacate camp and get back to San Benito, Company of the oil period ended, relieving us. We were at target practice when the company came up, and as fast as the career could reach us, were called in to make ready and get out. Most of us did not like this, but, what’s the use? Obey orders and talk afterward. In getting back to San Benito, we had to cover about 49 miles of the worst roads I have ever did travel., and time after time, the boys had to get out to lighten the load of the big trucks. The rock took us up along the river to Mercedes, where a short halt or rest was taken. From there we headed Sam Benito ways without any stops or accidents, arriving at recall, and catching the last train of the music, which, by the way, sounded heavenly. We turned into the regimental st and a couple of minutes later into our own company st, which, for a month, inside of an hour took on his old-time style. We were home again, and glad of it. There is nothing like home, and friends anyway, and they came and greeted us cordially, but could not get much out of anybody so far as news is concerned. We were tired out, and according to Webster’s all in., and may it please you, my friends, I am all in now, but we’ll have some more to tell about the folks we met, the fishes we caught andgood many other things which will make good reading. Thank you, Fritz. (The OKLASODAK, Oct. 18. 1916)

