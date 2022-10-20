Ochoa: ‘keep the people’s court in the people’s hands’

PRESS Staff Report

As previously reported in the Press, in Dec. 2017, former Justice of the Peace, Benito ‘Bennie’ Ochoa chose not to file for re-election, allowing his son, Bennie ‘Bo’ Ochoa to occupy his father’s seat.

Ochoa is campaigning to remain in that position, previously fulfilled by his father, who occupied the position for 38 years, and built a great relationship with the community, according to the younger Ochoa.

“This position is very dear to my family and I,” he said. “That is something really important to me.”

Andrew Infante is currently his opposition in the race for Justice of the Peace, as announced by the Press in June 2021.

Ochoa says the experience of being Justice of the Peace has been a great one. He expresses his thankfulness to have served the area thus far, as their “Friendly Justice of the Peace”. To him, it has been a learning experience. According to Ochoa, he has over 100 hours of educational Justice of the Peace law, that he has acquired in the last four years of his service.

Ochoa says it is important to him that the Justice of the Peace Office is always open to the entire community. He says it his priority for them to know that he is there to serve the people of Precinct One.

“Not just a particular group of people,” said Ochoa. “Not a certain party, but everyone.”

He also prioritizes holding a high-functioning office, he says. He organizes his office so that things are done in an orderly fashion, and in a timely manner.

He has given back to the community by holding an educational fishing program for area youth, called “Fishing with the Judge”. According to Ochoa, over 700 people showed up to this year’s event. He was able to give out 250 free fishing poles to children.

Ochoa worked in education for eight years prior to being JP and says teaching has always been a passion of his. In the Fall and Spring, Ochoa uses his personal time to be a CC teacher at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church and he is president of the Tarpon Athletic Booster Club.

“We fundraise throughout the year, and all the money that we raise goes back into scholarships for graduating athletes,” said Ochoa.

He also serves on the Zoning and Planning Board, the Board of Adjustments and Appeals, the RGV AMIkids Board, and for eight years, the Economic Development Board.

The RGV AMIkids Board raises money for youth in foster care.

He says the bottom line is that Justice of the Peace is there to be fair. He defines fair as “seeing both sides of the situation.” He also says that fairness is putting yourself in others’ shoes.

