Superintendent assures tax rate decrease

On Nov. 8, citizens of South Padre Island, Port Isabel, and many other cities across Texas and the United States will make their way to their local polling station and make their voices heard in the country’s democratic tradition. While there are many issues on the ballot, the one which seems to hold the most weight in voters’ minds is the bond election for the Point Isabel Independent School District. To help put voters’ minds at ease and to clarify exactly what the bond election is all about, Superintendent Theresa Capistran sat down with the Port Isabel South Padre Island Press.

Superintendent Capistran has 34 years of experience in education, from teaching elementary grades to counseling and being a principal at multiple schools. She is now beginning her fourth year as Superintendent at PI-ISD. Capistran said of the job, “I love what I do.”

Capistran is also an involved member of the community saying, “I have served on the United Way Board as chair for two different terms. I currently serve on the Valley Regional Medical Center Hospital Board. I am on the RGV Lead and RGV Focused Executive Committee. A current member of the Rotary for Port Isabel and was a past president as well for North Brownsville Rotary. I’m just a strong advocate for the community being involved in Education.”

The PI-ISD Board voted on Aug. 22 to move forward and hold the bond election on Nov. 8. On the bond election, Capistran said, “All of this information has been vetted by both our financial advisor and our attorney to make sure that we are giving the public accurate information.” When asked how the bonds would affect voters, Capistran responded, “We definitely know that an increase in taxes is something that none of us want and we are very pleased to inform everyone that the upcoming bond and the three propositions on the ballot will all be made possible with a nine cent net tax rate decrease from 2022 to 2024.”

