«

»

Jul 31 2017

Print this Post

Orange Lane under repair

Categories:

News

by Editor

July 31, 2017

By MARTHA McCLAIN
Special to the PRESS

Work on Orange Lane in Laguna Vista began Monday with heavy equipment grading the street in preparation for a total reconstruction. A completion date of mid-August is anticipated.

Rebuilding of the roadway will run the entire length of Orange, from Hibiscus Street to FM 510, according to City Manager Rolando Vela.

G&T Paving LLC of Brownsville is the contractor for the job.Town officials voted to award a contract for engineering services for the street improvements to the Cruz Hogan Consulting Engineering firm.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: https://www.portisabelsouthpadre.com/2017/07/31/orange-lane-under-repair/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 