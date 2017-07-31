Orange Lane under repair

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Work on Orange Lane in Laguna Vista began Monday with heavy equipment grading the street in preparation for a total reconstruction. A completion date of mid-August is anticipated.

Rebuilding of the roadway will run the entire length of Orange, from Hibiscus Street to FM 510, according to City Manager Rolando Vela.

G&T Paving LLC of Brownsville is the contractor for the job.Town officials voted to award a contract for engineering services for the street improvements to the Cruz Hogan Consulting Engineering firm.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.