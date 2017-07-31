Legislative uncertainties hamper school budget progress

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Unknowns within the Texas State Legislature continue to cause headaches at the Point Isabel Independent School District as school finance officials try to create a budget by their August deadline.

The state legislature is currently holding a special session where, among other things, school finance, teacher pay raises and the teacher retirement system are set to undergo discussion.

“I don’t know that we’re going to get any resolution at all out of this special session, but it’s early on so we’ll see what kind of progress they make,” said Dr. Lisa Garcia, superintendent of schools.

The end of the regular session on Memorial Day initially brought bad news for the District when officials learned that a “hold harmless” tax compression incentive which provided the district with more than $700,000 in state funds during the 2016-2017 school year was set to expire.

