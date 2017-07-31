School board approves insurance plans, athletic complex costs

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Point Isabel School Board of Trustees approved the purchase of several insurance policies, as well as the final payment for repairs made to the high school athletic complex during a regular meeting held Tuesday, July 25.

With the new school year set to begin next month, many of the school district’s insurance policies are up for renewal; among them, its worker’s compensation, student athletic and flood insurance policies.

Up first, the Board approved the renewal of its worker’s compensation insurance with the Texas Association of School Board (TASB) Risk Management Fund Worker’s Compensation Program. The policy, which is effective from Sept. 1, 2017 through Aug. 31, 2018, will cost the district $161,145. That’s a slight increase over last year’s policy, which cost $157,997, explained Deputy Superintendent for Business and Operations Henry LeVrier.

Up next for discussion was the insurance policy which covers the district’s student-athletes. “We went out for proposals for student athletic insurance, and also for optional plans that parents can buy,” LeVrier explained. Four companies submitted bids, including Texas Monarch Management Corporation, which made a bid for $164,667, and Gilbert Ortiz, which bid $155,000, LeVrier explained.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.