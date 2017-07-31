Retiring public works director honored

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Port Isabel City Commission honored retiring Public Works Director Baldemar Alaniz during a regular meeting Tuesday, July 25.

Known as “Balde” to many, Alaniz has served the City of Port Isabel for 30 years, including a stint as mayor in the 1980s.

Alaniz offered thanks and appreciation to many City officials, including the Commission, City attorney Gilberto Hinojosa, and members of the City staff. He also thanked his family for their support throughout the years.

“My parents have taught me to work hard and sweat for your buck,” Alaniz said.

Later, he also thanked his wife. “Without Carmen, I could not have done none of this,” he said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.