CVA approves multiple funding requests

The South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Advisory (CVA) Board considered seven funding requests for events during their Wednesday, July 26 meeting.

Betty Wells was up first to request $5,000 in funding for the Jaime J. Zapata Fishing Tournament, scheduled for Sept. 15-16. During the CVA Board meeting on June 28, when the request for funding this event was first made, Wells explained that CBP Agent Jaime Zapata was ambushed and killed near Mexico City in 2011. “His family really wanted to establish a fishing tournament, as a memorial event for him, but even just as importantly, to celebrate the brotherhood of law enforcement agents throughout the country,” Wells said.

“Mr. Chairman, I’d say that this is exactly the example that we came up with in our retreat of a pilot project,” announced Board member George Block. He explained it’s an event they could consider funding for one year on a trial basis, “to see if they can put on a quality tournament.”

Block also emphasized the potential for growth of the event. “It does seem like it could become a statewide law enforcement event, or a nationwide Border Patrol event,” he concluded. The board voted to approve the request.

