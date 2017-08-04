Town to host Back to School Run

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Students, teachers and parents from throughout the area are especially invited to participate in the Town of Laguna Vista’s Back to School Run/Walk on Saturday, Aug. 19 beginning at 7 a.m. The event is free and open to the public, while anyone involved in education is particularly invited.

The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 for the Point Isabel Independent School District.

The Run/Walk is designed to promote health and fitness while supporting education in Laguna Vista and the Laguna Madre area, according to City Manager Rolando Vela.

“We are inviting students, educators and citizens from the Laguna Madre area to participate,” he said.

