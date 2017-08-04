Happy Trails to You

Press Staff Report

Baldemar Alaniz invited one and all to help him celebrate both his birthday and his retirement from the City of Port Isabel. Known as “Balde” to his friends, Alaniz spent three decades serving the City, most recently as the director of Public Works, but also as mayor.

Dozens of people gathered at the Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center Saturday evening to help Alaniz celebrate. As the band took a break, Alaniz stood to speak, vowing to continue helping the citizens of Port Isabel however he could. He also offered many thanks to city leaders and residents. Moments later, he led his wife onto the dance floor as the music started up again.

